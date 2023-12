Cancer

Foghorn Therapeutics discovers new SMARCA2 and SMARCA4 degradation inducers

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has described probable global transcription activator SNF2L2 (SMARCA2; BRM) and transcription activator BRG1 (SMARCA4) degradation inducers acting as BRG1- or BRM-associated factor (BAF) complex modulators reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and viral infection.