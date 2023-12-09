Stock price reflects Intensity of enthusiasm for phase II breast cancer prospect

Injecting a combination of cisplatin and vinblastine – engineered by way of the company’s Dfuserx platform – turned out to be just the ticket for early stage breast cancer in the phase II study called Invincible conducted by Intensity Therapeutics Inc. Shares of the Shelton, Conn.-based firm (NASDAQ:INTS) closed Dec. 8 at $6.88, up $2.68, or 63%, having traded as high as $11.44, thanks to Wall Street’s satisfaction with the data testing INT230-6, which emerged during the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.