Tessellate Bio draws $8.4M in seed to try alternative synthetic lethality approach
Tessellate Bio draws $8.4M in seed to try alternative synthetic lethality approach
Dec. 8, 2023
By
Caroline Richards
With an initial €8 million (US$8.4 million) in seed funding in the bank, Tessellate Bio has emerged from stealth to tackle cancers that rely on the less well explored synthetic lethality mechanism of alternative lengthening of telomeres.
