BioWorld - Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribers
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
ASH 2023: NK cells championed as way to trifecta of fast, cheap, good – with engineering help
Hematologic
ASH 2023: NK cells championed as way to trifecta of fast, cheap, good – with engineering help
Dec. 12, 2023
By
Anette Breindl
Dec. 12, 2023
By
Anette Breindl
No Comments
Katy Rezvani received this year’s E. Donnall Thomas Prize for her work on natural killer (NK) cells at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH). It was not love at first sight, though.
BioWorld Science
Conferences
American Society of Hematology
Cancer
Hematologic
Immuno-oncology