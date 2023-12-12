BioWorld - Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Neurology/Psychiatric

CV-1238, a PDE4B inhibitor with promising antidepressant and antipsychotic activity in vivo

Dec. 12, 2023
Psychiatric indications, such as depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, share a common feature of elevated expression of pro-inflammatory markers in the periphery and/or central nervous system. Based on this, it is believed that combined immuno- and neuromodulatory activities of phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitors may represent a promising new therapeutic strategy for various psychiatric indications.
