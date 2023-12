Neurology/Psychiatric

HDAC6 inhibitor ACY-738 shows protective effects in axonal degeneration

Microtubule acetylation and impaired axonal transport have been proposed as mechanisms causing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Furthermore, histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) is known to play a role in acetylation of α-tubulin, a subunit of microtubules. ACY-738 is an HDAC6 inhibitor that has been reported to slow neuron degeneration in Alzheimer’s disease and ALS models by increasing acetylation of α-tubulin.