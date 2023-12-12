BioWorld - Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

Astrivax awarded grant to develop therapeutic vaccine targeting chronic hepatitis B

Dec. 12, 2023
No Comments
Astrivax NV has been awarded a €3 million grant by Flanders Innovation & Entrepreneurship (VLAIO) to advance development of the company’s therapeutic vaccine targeting chronic hepatitis B.
BioWorld Science Infection Vaccine Grant