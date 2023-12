Neurology/Psychiatric

AUT-00201 ameliorates cerebellar dysfunction and seizure susceptibility in model of EPM7

Researchers from Autifony Therapeutics Ltd. presented preclinical data for the novel potent Kv3 channel positive modulator, AUT-00201, which is currently being evaluated in early clinical studies for the treatment of patients with progressive myoclonus epilepsy type 7 (EPM7).