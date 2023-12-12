BioWorld - Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Gastrointestinal

X-Chem divulges new 17-β-HSD 13 inhibitors for NASH

Dec. 12, 2023
No Comments
X-Chem Inc. has synthesized 17-β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase 13 (HSD17B13; 17-β-HSD 13) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
