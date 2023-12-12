BioWorld - Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Cancer

Tarapeutics Science presents new SHP-2 inhibitors

Dec. 12, 2023
No Comments
Tarapeutics Science Inc. has divulged tyrosine-protein phosphatase non-receptor type 11 (PTPN11; PTP-2C; SHP-2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, fibrosis, immunological, eye and cardiovascular disorders.
