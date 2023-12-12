BioWorld - Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Neurology/Psychiatric

Celros Biotech discovers new NOX2 and NOX4 inhibitors for neuroinflammatory disorders

Dec. 12, 2023
Celros Biotech Co. Ltd. has described cytochrome b-245 heavy chain (CYBB; NOX2) and NADPH oxidase 4 (NOX4) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of neuroinflammatory disorders.
