Prescient to advance PTX-100 to phase II for refractory T-cell lymphomas

Prescient Therapeutics Pty Ltd.’s PTX-100 met primary safety endpoints and showed preliminary efficacy in a phase Ib trial in patients with relapsed and refractory T-cell lymphomas that exceeded the standard of care, and the company hopes to advance to a phase II registrational study in 2024, Prescient CEO Steven Yatomi-Clarke told BioWorld.