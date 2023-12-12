BioWorld - Tuesday, December 12, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Biomea’s dose escalation in diabetes nearly doubles efficacy

Dec. 11, 2023
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Biomea Fusion Inc.’s diabetes treatment produced enhanced glycemic control at week 26 courtesy of its 200-mg cohort. It’s the latest advance for the company’s candidate that also has strong prospects in treating leukemia. Top-line data from the ongoing phase II Covalent-111 study of BMF-219, a covalent menin inhibitor for regenerating insulin-producing beta cells, demonstrated that about 40% of participants, four of 11 patients, in the 200-mg cohorts showed a durable reduction, 1% or more, in the amount of blood sugar attached to the type 2 diabetes (T2D) patients’ hemoglobin. The data came from participants who had received the last dose in a four-week treatment.
BioWorld Clinical Conferences Cancer Diabetes