BioWorld - Wednesday, December 13, 2023
China’s NMPA greenlights Jingxin’s dimdazenil for insomnia

Dec. 12, 2023
By Tamra Sami
China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s dimdazenil (EVT-201) for short-term treatment of insomnia. Jingxin filed the NDA in China in April 2022.
