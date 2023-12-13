BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, December 13, 2023
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» China’s NMPA greenlights Jingxin’s dimdazenil for insomnia
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
China’s NMPA greenlights Jingxin’s dimdazenil for insomnia
Dec. 12, 2023
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s dimdazenil (EVT-201) for short-term treatment of insomnia. Jingxin filed the NDA in China in April 2022.
BioWorld Asia
Regulatory
Neurology/psychiatric
China
NMPA