Celltrion, Cyron ink $882M deal for polyspecific antibodies

South Korean pharmaceuticals Celltrion Inc. and Cyron Therapeutics Co. Ltd. are teaming up to discover and develop bispecific and trispecific antibodies, collectively called polyspecific antibodies, under the ₩1.158 trillion (US$882.38 million) joint research agreement inked on Dec. 6. Under the terms, privately held Daegu-based Cyron will discover and develop at least three polyspecific antibodies for blood and solid cancers pre-selected by Incheon-based Celltrion via Cryon’s CD-3 targeting T-cell engager platform that helps engage T cells to attack cancer cells.