Biopharma financings November 2023

Biopharma funding hits $5.65B in November, with 18% increase YTD

In November, the biopharma industry raised $5.65 billion in total financings. While down from $11.6 billion tracked by BioWorld in October, overall financings are tracking ahead of last year. Biopharma funding has maintained an average of $6.1 billion per month in 2023, surpassing the $5.07 billion monthly average throughout 2022.