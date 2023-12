CHMP scrutinizes Apellis’ eye drug Syfovre; EU approval likely delayed

Putting into jeopardy what was on track to be the first approved therapy in Europe for geographic atrophy (GA), an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration that causes blindness, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. learned of a negative trend vote by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on its MAA for intravitreal pegcetacoplan.