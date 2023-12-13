BioWorld - Wednesday, December 13, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Developers’ RSV esprit draws Astrazeneca to $1.1B Icosavax buyout

Dec. 12, 2023
By Randy Osborne
Astrazeneca plc, which seemed to have backed away from vaccine development after the COVID-19 pandemic, clearly took a shine to Icosavax Inc.’s virus-like particle technology and signed a deal to take over the firm for as much as $1.1 billion.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Infection Vaccine