C4 and Merck make a $2.5B DAC deal

Dec. 12, 2023
By Lee Landenberger
Degrader-antibody conjugates (DACs) are at the heart of the new deal between C4 Therapeutics Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. C4 will get $10 million up front, milestones that could total $600 million and about $2.5 billion across the entire collaboration.
