Pfizer still feelin’ mesothelin – and ADCs – with potential $1B-plus deal

Pfizer Inc. proved its ongoing interest in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), as well as at least tentative faith in mesothelin as a target, by snatching up Nona Biosciences Inc. for up to $53 million in up-front and near-term cash along with possibly $1.05 billion in milestone payments as the drug advances.