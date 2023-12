US Worldmeds nabs FDA nod for oral maintenance therapy for high-risk neuroblastoma

Following the recommendation of its Oncology Drugs Advisory Committee, the U.S. FDA approved U.S. Worldmeds LLC’s eflornithine 192-mg tablets for use as a maintenance therapy in patients with high-risk neuroblastoma. Branded Iwilfin, the specific, irreversible inhibitor of ornithine decarboxylase previously known as DFMO, is expected to be available in the coming weeks.