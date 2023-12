BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI)

Biopharma stocks again on the upswing after rollercoaster year

The BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI) made an upward turn to end November with a 4.37% increase for the year. It has been a dynamic year for BBI, which reached a low point at the end of February (down 3.65%) and peaked at the end of August (up 7.87%). In October, BBI ended the month up 0.98% and outperformed both the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.