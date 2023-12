Biopharma deals November 2023

Biopharma deals and M&A remain on track to outpace 2022

Biopharma deals totaled $18.97 billion in November, marking a notable decrease from October’s historic deal value of $44.91 billion. Even still, through the first 11 months of 2023 cumulative deal value reached $194.26 billion, an 18.65% gain over the $163.73 billion recorded in the same period in 2022.