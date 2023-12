Cardiovascular

First interconnected organoid heart model starts beating

To date, no cardiovascular model has been able to shed light on how and why cardiac congenital disorders start in the human embryo. Researchers from the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology (IMBA) in Vienna have been able to recapitulate cardiogenesis in multi-chamber cardioids, sort of interacting heart chambers intended to dissect how genetic and environmental factors impact human heart development.