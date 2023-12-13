BioWorld - Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Scinai Immunotherapeutics reports findings with anti‑IL‑17 VHH antibody in psoriatic human skin model

Dec. 13, 2023
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. has released promising preclinical results of its innovative anti‑IL‑17 VHH antibody (NanoAb) as a local treatment for mild to moderate plaque psoriasis.
