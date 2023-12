Infection

New DAPG derivatives acting on bacterial cell membranes hold promise to treat MRSA infections

The emergence of Staphylococcus aureus strains resistant to almost all approved antibiotics in the clinic poses an urgent public health concern. Thus, new antibiotics exploiting alternative antibacterial mechanisms or molecular structures are critically needed to address the long-term threat of multidrug-resistant S. aureus, particularly methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA).