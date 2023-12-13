BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribers
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Gigagen’s anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody cleared to enter clinic for solid tumors
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Immuno-oncology
Gigagen’s anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody cleared to enter clinic for solid tumors
Dec. 13, 2023
No Comments
Gigagen Inc., a subsidiary of Grifols SA, has received clearance from the FDA of its IND application to conduct a phase I trial of GIGA-564 for the treatment of solid tumors.
BioWorld Science
Regulatory
Cancer
Immuno-oncology
Monoclonal antibody
FDA
IND