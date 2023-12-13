BioWorld - Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Gigagen’s anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody cleared to enter clinic for solid tumors

Dec. 13, 2023
No Comments
Gigagen Inc., a subsidiary of Grifols SA, has received clearance from the FDA of its IND application to conduct a phase I trial of GIGA-564 for the treatment of solid tumors.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cancer Immuno-oncology Monoclonal antibody FDA IND