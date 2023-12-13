BioWorld - Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Immuno-oncology

Shinobi Therapeutics raises series A financing to develop immune-evasive iPSC-derived cell therapies

Dec. 13, 2023
Shinobi Therapeutics Inc. has closed a $51 million series A financing. The company is developing a new class of off-the-shelf immune evasive iPSC-derived cell therapies.
