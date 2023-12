Gastrointestinal

Astrazeneca patents new 17-β-HSD 13 inhibitors for liver disorders

Astrazeneca AB has disclosed 17-β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase 13 (HSD17B13; 17-β-HSD 13) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of alcoholic liver disease, liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, hepatic steatosis, liver inflammation, hepatitis C virus infection and liver cancer.