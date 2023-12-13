BioWorld - Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Neurology/Psychiatric

Eli Lilly & Co. discovers new angiotensin AT2 receptor antagonists for pain

Dec. 13, 2023
No Comments
Eli Lilly & Co. has described compounds acting as angiotensin AT2 receptor (AGTR2) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of pain.
