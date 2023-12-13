BioWorld - Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Cancer

Immuneering’s IMM-6-415 receives FDA clearance for phase I/IIa trial in solid tumors with RAF or RAS mutations

Dec. 13, 2023
Immuneering Corp. has obtained FDA clearance of its IND application for IMM-6-415, an oral, twice-daily small molecule in development for the treatment of advanced RAF or RAS mutant solid tumors.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cancer FDA IND