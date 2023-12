SEC charges former Stimwave CEO with $41M fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Laura Tyler Perryman, the former CEO and co-founder of Stimwave Technologies Inc., with defrauding investors out of approximately $41 million by making false and misleading statements about one of the company’s products. According to the SEC’s complaint, the Stimwave device comprised several components, one of which was a fake, non-functional component that was implanted into patients’ bodies.