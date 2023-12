Robocath performs first remote coronary angioplasty using R-One robotic platform

Robocath SAS said it performed the world’s first-in-human remote robotic coronary angioplasty between two cities in China, Beijing and Urumqi, located 1,700 miles apart. The procedure was carried out using the company’s R-One robotic platform, via a 5G connection, and paves the way for long-distance endovascular procedures.