Thursday, December 21, 2023
Patents
Heads Together Health’s concussion management platform details
Dec. 21, 2023
By
Simon Kerton
No Comments
Branelie Health Inc. seeks patent protection for a computer-implemented method and system for predicting appropriateness of treatment options for the management of traumatic brain injuries, particularly concussions.
BioWorld MedTech
Neurology/psychiatric
Diagnostics
Patents