Glaukos sees bright future for Idose with FDA greenlight

Glaukos Corp. brought home a nice year-end gift for investors with a broad U.S. FDA approval for the Idose TR. Indicated for use in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension across the full range of disease severity, the device/drug combo provides continuous release of a prostaglandin analog that reduces intraocular pressure via a titanium device implanted through a corneal incision for up to three years.