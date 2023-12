Luma raises $22M for 4D cardiac imaging and navigation platform

Luma Vision Ltd. raised $22 million in financing that will allow the company to secure U.S. FDA approval and prepare for commercialization of its 4D cardiac imaging technology platform, Verafeye. The series A3 financing round was led by existing investors EQT Lifesciences, ABV Uni Fund and imec.xpand. Luma also added three new investors comprising an undisclosed multinational strategic investor, Atlantic Bridge Growth Fund and Bayern Kapital.