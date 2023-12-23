BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, December 23, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Vectorious improves accuracy of heart pressure monitoring implants
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Patents
Vectorious improves accuracy of heart pressure monitoring implants
Dec. 22, 2023
By
Simon Kerton
No Comments
Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd. is seeking patent protection for a method for predicting the occurrence of a heart condition by receiving a multiple measurements of blood pressure acquired in a patient’s heart.
BioWorld MedTech
Cardiovascular
Monitoring
Sensors
Patents