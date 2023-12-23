BioWorld - Saturday, December 23, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Patents

Vectorious improves accuracy of heart pressure monitoring implants

Dec. 22, 2023
By Simon Kerton
No Comments
Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd. is seeking patent protection for a method for predicting the occurrence of a heart condition by receiving a multiple measurements of blood pressure acquired in a patient’s heart.
BioWorld MedTech Cardiovascular Monitoring Sensors Patents