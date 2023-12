Explosive news: Philips issues class I recall of Panorama 1.0T

More bad news on the recall front for Royal Philips NV, as the U.S. FDA this week categorized the company’s voluntary recall of its Panorama 1.0T HFO open magnetic resonance (MR) system as a class I action. Class I recalls indicate the “use of the devices may cause serious injuries or death,” the FDA noted.