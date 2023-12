Cancer

RR-1752 shows good preclinical activity in myeloproliferative neoplasm models

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are a group of disorders of which the main hallmarks are bone marrow fibrosis and atypical megakaryocytes (MK) accumulation. Both Rho kinase (ROCK) and Aurora kinase (ARK) pathways are involved in correct MK maturation.