Substance Use & Poisoning

Delix awarded NIDA grant to support development of neuroplastogen for substance use disorders

Dec. 14, 2023
Delix Therapeutics Inc. has been awarded a $320,000 grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to support the advancement of DLX-007.
