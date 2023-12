Endocrine/Metabolic

Iecure’s ECUR-506 cleared to enter clinic in Australia for OTC deficiency

Iecure Inc. has received clearance from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of the company’s clinical trial notification (CTN) for ECUR-506 (formerly GTP-506), an investigational therapy in development for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency in pediatric (or neonatal) patients.