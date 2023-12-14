BioWorld - Thursday, December 14, 2023
Neurology/Psychiatric

Vandria raises series A financing to develop small-molecule mitophagy inducer pipeline

Dec. 14, 2023
Vandria SA has announced a series A financing round raising $20.6 million (CHF 18 million) to help advance its pipeline of first-in-class small-molecule mitophagy inducers.
