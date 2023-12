Neurology/Psychiatric

US researchers describe new RIPK2 and NOD2 inhibitors for multiple sclerosis

Researchers at Tufts University and University of Houston System have identified receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 2 (RIPK2; RIP-2) and/or nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain-containing protein 2 (NOD2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.