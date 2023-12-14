BioWorld - Thursday, December 14, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Hangzhou Unogen Biotech presents new PRMT5 inhibitors for lymphoma

Dec. 14, 2023
No Comments
Hangzhou Unogen Biotech Ltd. has divulged protein arginine N-methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of lymphoma.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents