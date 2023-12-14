BioWorld - Thursday, December 14, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Yichang Humanwell Pharmaceutical discovers new quaternary ammonium salts for anesthesia and pain

Dec. 14, 2023
No Comments
Yichang Humanwell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described quaternary ammonium salts reported to be useful for the treatment of anesthesia and pain.
BioWorld Science Anesthesiology Neurology/psychiatric Patents