Thursday, December 14, 2023
Tessellate Bio draws $8.4M in seed to try alternative synthetic lethality approach

Dec. 14, 2023
By Caroline Richards
With an initial €8 million (US$8.4 million) in seed funding in the bank, Tessellate Bio has emerged from stealth to tackle cancers that rely on the less well explored synthetic lethality mechanism of alternative lengthening of telomeres.
