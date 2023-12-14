BioWorld - Thursday, December 14, 2023
Endocrine/Metabolic

Encellin closes financing round to support development of cell encapsulation platform

Dec. 14, 2023
Encellin Inc. has announced the closing of a US$9.9 million financing round that will support the company’s development of its cell encapsulation platform with an initial focus on type 1 diabetes.
