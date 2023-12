Infection

DNDI-6174 shows efficacy against leishmaniasis in the preclinical setting

Leishmaniasis is a vector-borne infectious disease caused by several protozoan Leishmania species with diverse clinical manifestations and limited treatment options to date. Researchers at Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative have reported on the discovery and preclinical characterization of DNDI-6174, a novel inhibitor of the Leishmania cytochrome bc1 complex.