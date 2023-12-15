Neurology/Psychiatric

Novel iPSC-derived cell model of human COL4A1/A2 small vessel disease

The term cerebral small vessel disease (SVD) refers to the sum of all pathological processes affecting the small vessels of the brain. Although SVD has been recognized as a leading cause of age-related cognitive decline, its underlying mechanisms remain unknown. Moreover, therapeutic options for SVD patients are still limited, primarily because relevant disease models that can guide target identification and drug discovery are lacking.