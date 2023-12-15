BioWorld - Friday, December 15, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Novel iPSC-derived cell model of human COL4A1/A2 small vessel disease

Dec. 15, 2023
No Comments
The term cerebral small vessel disease (SVD) refers to the sum of all pathological processes affecting the small vessels of the brain. Although SVD has been recognized as a leading cause of age-related cognitive decline, its underlying mechanisms remain unknown. Moreover, therapeutic options for SVD patients are still limited, primarily because relevant disease models that can guide target identification and drug discovery are lacking.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric