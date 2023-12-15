BioWorld - Friday, December 15, 2023
Neurology/Psychiatric

GM-3009 is novel ƙ-opioid receptor agonist

Dec. 15, 2023
Researchers from Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals Inc. and affiliated organizations have presented the discovery and preclinical evaluation of GM-3009, a novel noribogaine analogue being developed for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD).
